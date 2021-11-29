Max Scherzer and the Mets Agree on Massive Three-Year Deal

Max Scherzer and the Mets Agree on Massive Three-Year Deal

Showing off the team’s deep pockets, the Mets agreed to give Scherzer, a 37-year-old right-hander, a three-year contract that pays him $43.3 million a season.

