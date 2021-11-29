Lionel Messi Wins Record Seventh Ballon d’Or
Published
The Paris St.-Germain star capped a year in which he led Argentina to the Copa América title by edging Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.Full Article
Published
The Paris St.-Germain star capped a year in which he led Argentina to the Copa América title by edging Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.Full Article
Lionel Messi has won a record-breaking seventh Ballon d'Or award — but his family members were the real winners.The Argentine..
After winning his seventh Ballon d'Or for 2021, Lionel Messi urged France Football to give second-placed Robert Lewandowski the..