Queen speaks of continuing 'friendship' as Barbados removes her as head of state

The Queen has sent the people of Barbados her "good wishes for your happiness, peace and prosperity in the future" and emphasised the importance of the "continuation of the friendship" with the UK as they remove her as their monarch.Full Article
