Lionel Messi creates history, surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to win record seventh Ballon d'Or
Published
"It's incredible to be here again. Two years ago I thought it was the last time. Winning Copa America was key," Lionel Messi said.Full Article
Published
"It's incredible to be here again. Two years ago I thought it was the last time. Winning Copa America was key," Lionel Messi said.Full Article
Cristiano Ronaldo finished sixth in this year's Ballon d'Or - his worst performance since 2010. Lionel Messi won a record-setting..
Cristiano Ronaldo has five Ballon d'Ors to his name, with his great rival Lionel Messi having won one more and could add to his..