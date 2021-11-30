CNN's Chris Cuomo used his media sources to probe into brother Andrew's accusers, records show
Published
Records are shedding new light on CNN's Chris Cuomo's role in advising brother Andrew, showing he used "sources" to look into his accusers.
Published
Records are shedding new light on CNN's Chris Cuomo's role in advising brother Andrew, showing he used "sources" to look into his accusers.
Watch VideoCNN anchor Chris Cuomo had a bigger role than previously known in helping defend his brother, former New York Gov...
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had a bigger role than previously known in helping defend his brother, former New York..