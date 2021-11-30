Barbados Drops the Queen and Becomes a Republic
Published
The island nation swore in its first president, ending nearly 400 years of British rule. Prince Charles and Rihanna were on hand to witness the ceremony.Full Article
Published
The island nation swore in its first president, ending nearly 400 years of British rule. Prince Charles and Rihanna were on hand to witness the ceremony.Full Article
Barbados, which is Rihanna's country of birth, removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state declared itself a republic on..
The Caribbean island has now become the world's newest republic and is inaugurating its first ever Barbadian president.