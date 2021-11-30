France suggests talks with UK over Channel crossings could resume after row
France's interior minister has suggested talks with the UK over Channel crossings could resume as Paris proposed ideas to tackle the crisis.Full Article
A Home Office minister has said relations between France and the UK are "strong" despite disagreements on how to deal with migrants..
France has taken offence at a letter sent by Boris Johnson
Home Secretary Priti Patel says there is "no quick fix" to stop Channel crossings following the tragedy.