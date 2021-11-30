Woods says he will not play full-time golf 'ever again' after crash that nearly cost him his leg
Tiger Woods has said be won't be able to play golf full-time "ever again" after a car crash in which he could have lost his leg.Full Article
Woods is a golf legend having won 15 majors, but was involved in a serious car accident in February which appears to have ended his..
As Tiger Woods continues to recover and work his way back from a horrific car crash, the sports icon admits a full-time return to..