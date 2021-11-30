Mark Meadows Cooperating With Jan. 6 Attack Inquiry
Published
Donald J. Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has turned over documents and agreed to be deposed in the House’s inquiry into the Jan. 6 attack.Full Article
Published
Donald J. Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has turned over documents and agreed to be deposed in the House’s inquiry into the Jan. 6 attack.Full Article
Watch VideoMark Meadows, Donald Trump's former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol..
Watch VideoThe House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection issued more subpoenas Tuesday, this time to..
Watch VideoA committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas Monday to five more individuals,..