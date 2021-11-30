Family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim rejects Travis Scott's offer to pay for funeral
Attorneys for Travis Scott sent a letter to lawyers representing Ezra's father Treston Blount offering to pay for funeral; the family "declined."
The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who died after suffering injuries at Astroworld, will not accept Travis Scott's money to..
Ezra Blount was the tenth and youngest person to die from the Astroworld tragedy.