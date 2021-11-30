At least three dead and six wounded in Michigan school shooting
Published
A student is in custody after opening fire at a high school near Detroit, killing three students and wounding six other people, police say.Full Article
Published
A student is in custody after opening fire at a high school near Detroit, killing three students and wounding six other people, police say.Full Article
A student was taken into custody after authorities say he fatally shot three students and injured six other people at a high..
Three people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a Michigan high school, authorities said.