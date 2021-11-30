US: Student kills 3 in Michigan school shooting
Police say the 15-year-old suspect also wounded eight more students after opening fire with a semi-automatic shotgun. The motive for the attack remains unclear.Full Article
Watch VideoA 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six..