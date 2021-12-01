Most Omicron cases are 'mild' and there's no evidence to suggest vaccines may be less effective against it - WHO
Early indications suggest most Omicron coronavirus cases are mild, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.Full Article
The World Health Organisation say there is no evidence of the vaccine being less effective in battling the new variant