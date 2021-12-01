President Joe Biden's HIV/AIDS strategy to include new emphasis on older Americans
On World AIDS Day, President Joe Biden will lay out a new HIV/AIDS strategy, including a focus on the growing population of people aging with HIV.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration in its new HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism “a public health threat” that must be..