A trial date for the 14-year-old boy charged with the murder of 12-year-old Ava White has been set.Full Article
Trial date set for 14-year-old boy charged with 12-year-old Ava White's murder
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ava White: Boy in court accused of Liverpool stab murder
BBC News
The boy is charged with murdering 12-year-old Ava White who was stabbed to death in Liverpool.
-
Ava White: Boy in court accused of girl's Liverpool stab murder
BBC News
-
Trial date set over boy charged with murder of 12-year-old Ava White
Belfast Telegraph
-
Teenage boy in youth court charged with murder of schoolgirl Ava White
Belfast Telegraph
-
Ava White: Boy, 14, charged with girl's stab death murder
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Ava White: Boy, 14, charged with murder after girl stabbed
BBC News
A boy, 14, is due in court charged with murdering 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool.