Jacqueline Avant, music icon Clarence Avant's wife, shot and killed during a home invasion
Jacqueline Avant, 81, the wife of music producer and executive Clarence Avant, was shot and killed during a home invasion in Beverly Hills.
Ms. Avant, 81, was found with a gunshot wound after the police received a report of a shooting at her home in Beverly Hills early..
