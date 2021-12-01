US: Michigan teen charged with murder, terrorism
Investigators are still trying to determine the motives of the shooter. Four people died and seven others were injured in the Oxford High School attack.Full Article
A 15-year-old boy was charged on Wednesday with murder, terrorism and other counts for a shooting that killed four fellow students..