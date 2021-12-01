Alec Baldwin gives first interview since fatal 'Rust' shooting: 'I didn't pull the trigger'
Alec Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos for his first interview on screen to talk about the "Rust" shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins.
The actor accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a prop gun he was holding went off
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos interviews Baldwin for his first sit-down interview since the tragedy on the set of his film...