Covid: Trigger of rare blood clots with AstraZeneca jab found by scientists
Published
Researchers in Cardiff and the US discover how the Covid jab may be linked to the extremely rare clots.Full Article
Published
Researchers in Cardiff and the US discover how the Covid jab may be linked to the extremely rare clots.Full Article
A few rare cases have seen people die after having a Covid jab
Scientists believe they may have found the “trigger” behind the extremely rare blood clot complications stemming from the..