Greens senator apologises over 'disgusting' slur directed at Liberal colleague
Senator Lidia Thorpe has apologised "unreservedly" to a Liberal senator after telling her "at least I keep my legs shut" in the Senate.Full Article
Liberal senator Hollie Hughes believes the comment was directed at her son, who has autism, and was an outrageous slur that crossed..