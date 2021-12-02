MLB lockout is on after collective bargaining agreement expires, owners agree to freeze out players
MLB and union officials met multiple times this week, but as expected, little progress was made, and owners voted to lock out players.
Players and owners continued to negotiate until the final day, but with no deadline deal, baseball is about to have its first work..
Baseball's current collective bargaining agreement expires Wednesday night with a lockout likely to follow.
