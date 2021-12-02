CTET 2021: Admit Card expected to be released this week on ctet.nic.in - Details here

CTET 2021: Admit Card expected to be released this week on ctet.nic.in - Details here

DNA

Published

CBSE is soon going to release the December Admit Card of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

