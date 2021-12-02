The "trigger" behind extremely rare blood clot complications stemming from the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine may have been discovered, according to new research.Full Article
'Trigger' behind extremely rare AstraZeneca vaccine blood clots may have been discovered
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Nearly 4X More Likely To Cause Blood Clots, Study Says
Wibbitz Top Stories
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine , Nearly 4X More Likely To , Cause Blood Clots, Study Says.
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine , Nearly 4X..