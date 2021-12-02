France has rejected the idea of a joint British-French patrol in the English Channel to deal with the rising number of migrant crossing - but said Paris officials are "ready to pursue our operational cooperation" with the UK.Full Article
France rejects Boris Johnson's call for joint British-French patrols in the Channel
