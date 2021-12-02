Reports: 'Laverne & Shirley,' 'Dreamgirls' actor Eddie Mekka dies at 69
Published
Eddie Mekka's Carmine was first introduced in a few episodes of "Happy Days" and later took a lead role in the "Laverne & Shirley" spin-off.
The actor played Carmine Ragusa on the 1976-83 comedy.
Lavern & Shirley actor Eddie Mekka, who famously played Carmine the ‘Big Ragu’, has died at the age of 69. Mekka was found dead..