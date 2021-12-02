Coronavirus testing for travel is complicated. Here’s some up-to-date guidance.
If you need a coronavirus test to travel, do your homework, make phone calls, have a backup plan and be flexible.Full Article
Watch VideoMexico's Health Department announced Friday it had detected the country's first case of the omicron variant of the..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but "not a cause for panic" Monday..
LONDON (AP) — British airline easyJet said Tuesday that it is already seeing some impact on demand from the new omicron variant..