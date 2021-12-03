Amid breakup rumours, bikini-clad Malaika Arora holidays in Maldives with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Amid breakup rumours, bikini-clad Malaika Arora holidays in Maldives with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

DNA

Published

Rubbishing all breakup rumours, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently gave fans a glimpse of their vacation in the Maldives.

Full Article