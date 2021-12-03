Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding schedule out, details inside
Published
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif marriage festivities will reportedly take place from 7th to 10th December at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.Full Article
Published
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif marriage festivities will reportedly take place from 7th to 10th December at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.Full Article
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's aren't the first Bollywood couple who hired Stories By Joseph Radhik team for their wedding. Read..
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple has been dating for..