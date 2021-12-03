The Mercedes Formula One team, which includes Britain's Lewis Hamilton in its driver line-up, is facing a backlash for a sponsorship deal from a company which made some of the insulation used on Grenfell Tower.Full Article
Backlash against Mercedes F1 team over Grenfell insulation firm sponsorship
