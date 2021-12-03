Father and girlfriend jailed for killing of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
The father of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and his girlfriend have been jailed for the six-year-old's killing.Full Article
Dominic Raab said he wants to see 'what lessons further we can learn' after the abused youngster's stepmother and father were..
A father and his partner have been found guilty of killing six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. He was tortured by Thomas Hughes and..