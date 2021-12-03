Number 10 confirms Christmas parties will be held across Whitehall

Downing Street have confirmed "in-person events" such as parties will be held in the lead up to the festive period as Boris Johnson said he believes "Christmas should go ahead as normally as possible".Full Article
