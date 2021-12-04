Deepika Padukone's 'husband appreciation' post for Ranveer Singh goes VIRAL
Published
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often take to their respective social media handles to express how much they love each other.Full Article
Published
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often take to their respective social media handles to express how much they love each other.Full Article
On Saturday, Deepika posted a special husband appreciation post for her better half and it’s lovable
Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no stone unturned in order to show their love for each other.