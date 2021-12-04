Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect arrested after going missing
The parents of a teenager accused of a school shooting in which four people died have been arrested after going missing.Full Article
Prosecutors say the parents gave their son access to a gun and did not intervene despite issues at the school
A prosecutor has charged the parents of a 15-year-old boy who is accused of killing four students and wounding others in a shooting..