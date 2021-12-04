Parents of accused Michigan school shooter arrested a day after going missing
Published
Authorities had been searching for the parents of the Michigan teen accused of murdering four students at his high school.Full Article
Published
Authorities had been searching for the parents of the Michigan teen accused of murdering four students at his high school.Full Article
The parents of Michigan school shooter suspect Ethan Crumbley have pleaded not guilty after being charged with four counts of..
James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter who were charged with involuntary manslaughter,..