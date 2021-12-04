France's Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop
Published
Emmanuel Macron is among the first Western leaders to meet with Mohammed bin Salman since the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Full Article
Published
Emmanuel Macron is among the first Western leaders to meet with Mohammed bin Salman since the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Full Article
France is one of Saudi Arabia's main arms suppliers, but relations have cooled in recent years
NICE, France (AP) — France announced the signing Friday of a 16 billion-euro ($18 billion) armaments mega-contract for the sale..