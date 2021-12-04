Brecel beats Wilson to reach his first UK Championship final
Luca Brecel overcomes Kyren Wilson with a barrage of brutal scoring, including four centuries, to triumph 6-4 and reach his first UK Championship final.Full Article
Watch Luca Brecel secure victory in style, completing a "wonderful century break", as he beats Kyren Wilson 6-4 to reach the UK..
