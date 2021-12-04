CNN terminates anchor Chris Cuomo after aiding brother Andrew amid sexual harassment allegations
The cable news network tweeted about Chris Cuomo's termination Saturday saying his firing is "effective immediately."
The major US cable network has fired one of its top anchors after new revelations related to his brother. Ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo..
Chris Cuomo has officially been fired by CNN, four days after the network initially suspended him. The 51-year-old news anchor has..