US news network CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo less than a week after fresh information emerged about how he assisted his brother who was facing sexual harassment allegations.Full Article
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping governor brother who faced sexual harassment claims
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chris Cuomo fired by CNN for helping ex-governor brother deal with accusations
Belfast Telegraph
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as..
-
CNN fires Chris Cuomo over help he gave to governor brother
Japan Today
-
CNN fires Chris Cuomo over role helping brother Andrew with sexual misconduct charges
SBS
-
Chris Cuomo: CNN fires presenter over help he gave politician brother
BBC News
-
CNN Fires Chris Cuomo Over Involvement With Brother Andrew Cuomo's Sexual Misconduct Scandal
E! Online
Advertisement
More coverage
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal
Denver Post
CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew..
-
CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo over involvement in brother's defense
Deutsche Welle
-
CNN terminates anchor Chris Cuomo after aiding brother Andrew amid sexual harassment allegations
USATODAY.com
-
CNN fires news anchor Chris Cuomo
CBC.ca
-
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping ex-governor brother deal with sexual harassment scandal
CBC.ca