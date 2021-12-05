The top video games of 2021: Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, NHL 22, Super Mario 3D World
Published
Shopping for a gamer? Marc Saltzman runs down the best games for kids, teens and adults, from Super Mario 3D World to Deathloop and Halo Infinite.
Published
Shopping for a gamer? Marc Saltzman runs down the best games for kids, teens and adults, from Super Mario 3D World to Deathloop and Halo Infinite.
During this month we got to see a number of major AAA game titles like Forza Horizon 5, Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard..