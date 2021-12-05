Bob Dole, former senator and presidential candidate, dies at 98
Published
Dole served in the Senate for 27 years, retiring in 1996, and ran for president three times. In February, he announced he had lung cancer.
Published
Dole served in the Senate for 27 years, retiring in 1996, and ran for president three times. In February, he announced he had lung cancer.
Bob Dole, who overcame grievous World War Two combat wounds to become a pre-eminent figure in US politics as a longtime Republican..
Biden Will Tap Jerome Powell , To Remain as Fed Chair.
Biden Will Tap Jerome Powell , To Remain as Fed Chair.
President..