Bob Dole, who overcame severe combat wounds to become a senior figure in US politics, has died at the age of 98.Full Article
Former US Senate leader and war veteran Bob Dole dies aged 98
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bob Dole, World War II Veteran, Senator & Presidential Nominee, Has Died At 98
Washington — Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, the World War II veteran who Republicans hoped would oust President Bill..
cbs4.com
Bob Dole dead: Former Senate leader, presidential candidate was 98
TOPEKA, Kan. — Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican..
PIX 11