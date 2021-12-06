Review: Steven Spielberg doesn't disappoint with his vibrant, revamped 'West Side Story'
Published
Steven Spielberg's first movie musical doesn't disappoint, as the iconic filmmaker adds layers and relevance to a classic with his 'West Side Story.'
Published
Steven Spielberg's first movie musical doesn't disappoint, as the iconic filmmaker adds layers and relevance to a classic with his 'West Side Story.'
Just a month after 'Eternals' suffered the same fate, Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation has fallen foul of regional censors,..
After premiering this week, the remake has vaulted into contention, with nominations possible for the film, director Steven..