Solomon Islands leader survives no confidence vote after riots
Many businesses remained closed in Honiara ahead of the vote over concerns that violence could erupt again, leading to an eerie calm.Full Article
The vote comes a week after violent protests left four dead with Solomon Islands leader Manasseh Sogavare alleging a coup is being..
More than 200 police and soldiers from Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji are on alert amid fears a no-confidence..