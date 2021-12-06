The Pandemic Has Your Blood Pressure Rising? You’re Not Alone.
Average blood pressure readings increased as the coronavirus spread, new research suggests. The finding portends medical repercussions far beyond Covid-19.Full Article
The study says changes in eating habits, increased alcohol consumption, and less physical activity are some of the likely causes.