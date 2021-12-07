2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: China criticises US diplomatic boycott
Published
China angrily denounces a US plan not to send diplomats to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.Full Article
Published
China angrily denounces a US plan not to send diplomats to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.Full Article
Today, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in..
An Australian government boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing would put pressure on China over human rights abuses,..