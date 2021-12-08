Boris Johnson will face a day of difficult questions after footage emerged of Number 10 officials joking and laughing about a Christmas party in Downing Street last year during a time of strict COVID restrictions.Full Article
PM to face questions after footage reveals No 10 staff joking about 'Christmas party'
