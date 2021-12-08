UK PM Boris Johnson under fire amid allegations of Christmas party during lockdown
Downing Street has denied a Christmas Party was held and Johnson has insisted no rules were broken.Full Article
Reports alleged Downing Street staff had a Christmas party during 2020’s coronavirus lockdown
The spotlight at Prime Minister's Questions will be on the alleged lockdown-busting Christmas party