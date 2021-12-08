Sole survivor of IAF chopper crash Group Captain Varun Singh undergoing treatment
Published
He was awarded Shaurya Chakra on this year's Independence Day for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020.Full Article
Published
He was awarded Shaurya Chakra on this year's Independence Day for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020.Full Article
The sole survivor of the fateful crash that claimed the life of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others, group..
The Indian Air force has informed that the condition of Group Captain Varun Singh remains critical but stable. He is the lone..