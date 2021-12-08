Boris Johnson's personal adviser has quit after a video showed her joking about a Christmas Party at Downing Street last year while London was under Tier 3 restrictions.Full Article
'I am truly sorry': Allegra Stratton apologises as she quits as Boris Johnson's adviser
