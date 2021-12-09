New Zealand to ban cigarettes for future generations
No New Zealander born after 2008 will be able to buy tobacco under proposed new health laws.Full Article
New Zealand is combating the purchase of cigarettes - with one of the harshest measures in the world.
"People aged 14 when the law comes into effect will never be able to legally purchase tobacco," a top health official said on..